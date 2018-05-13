Maharashtra: Ten killed as tanker hits tempo in Nanded

The investigators said that they have conducted the postmortem of all the deceased and were recording the statements of the people injured. The investigators said that they have conducted the postmortem of all the deceased and were recording the statements of the people injured.

Ten people were killed and 32 injured after a tempo carrying a marriage party was hit by a speeding tanker on Latur Mukhed Road on Saturday. The police said the collision took place around 10 am when the people from Kharosa village were heading for a marriage in Ausa Telsil at Latur.

According to police, all those injured were rushed to hospitals in Latur and Mukhed districts. The police said among the 10 killed, four were minor girls and four were women. The condition of as many as 10 victims has been declared critical. Police inspector Sanjay Choube from Mukhed police station said, “The collision took place at Jamb village in Nanded. The tempo was heading towards Mukhed for a marriage ceremony, while the tanker driver was alone, driving in the opposite direction.”

The tempo driver also died in the accident, said police. The police said they would registera case of rash and negligent driving against both the drivers. Deputy superintendent of police Kishor Kamble from Nanded said, “Despite being in one-lane road, both the drivers were allegedly speeding. Later as both of them couldn’t control their respective vehicles, they rammed into each other.”

The investigators said that they have conducted the postmortem of all the deceased and were recording the statements of the people injured.

