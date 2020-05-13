Maharashtra: Telemedicine service with govt doctors

The state government has roped in 15 doctors from Nanded, Nashik, Aurangabad and Bhandara districts to provide video or audio call consultation with patients every day from 9.30 am till 1.30 pm. (ANI/Representational) The state government has roped in 15 doctors from Nanded, Nashik, Aurangabad and Bhandara districts to provide video or audio call consultation with patients every day from 9.30 am till 1.30 pm. (ANI/Representational)

Maharashtra started a daily telemedicine facility on Tuesday as a virtual out patient department service to reach out to patients who require consultation for normal fever, cough, cold and other ailments. Since the Covid-19 outbreak, private hospitals started switching to telemedicine for patients to follow social distancing.

The state government has roped in 15 doctors from Nanded, Nashik, Aurangabad and Bhandara districts to provide video or audio call consultation with patients every day from 9.30 am till 1.30 pm.

While most are MBBS graduates, the helpline has also roped in specialists like gynaecologist, HIV specialists and paediatricians. Dr Prashika Mendhe, one of the consultants, said, “Patients can visit the website and register. An OTP is generated to verify their number. Once logged in, they can view profile of doctors to get a sense of who they are consulting with.”

The web portal ‘eSanjeevaniOPD’ is free of charge. A patient can opt for audio or video call. State health officials said based on the response they get from patients, number of specialists may be increased if required.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.