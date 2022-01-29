Maharashtra: Teen stabs roommate on rail tracks, pushes him under train

A 19-YEAR-OLD youth was arrested on Friday by Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly murdering his 22-year-old roommate by stabbing him with a knife on the railway tracks and then pushing him under a slow-moving train to make it look like an accident.

The accused committed the crime because the victim allegedly made obscene comments about his mother.

The incident took place late night on Thursday somewhere between Kandivali and Borivali railway stations. The accused, Ashok Mukhiya, and victim, Ganesh Mukhiya, lived in a room in Poisar chawl along with few others. Their chawl is located along the railway tracks. Both of them were working in a hotel. All the roommates including the two hail from Madhubani in Bihar.

Ganesh had come to stay with them from Bihar just a month ago. Ashok told police that Ganesh used to speak on phone with his mother but never informed him about the conversations. Ganesh also used to pass obscene comments on Ashok’s mother and claimed they were having an affair which had angered Ashok further.

On the fateful night, Ashok and Ganesh got drunk and went on the railway tracks through a broken boundary wall to meet some friends. Ashok stabbed Ganesh with a knife and pushed him before a slow-moving goods train and fled from the spot. “Around 12.30 am, we were informed about a mangled body being found on the tracks. Looking at the body and other circumstances we could make out it’s not an accidental death,” said Anil Kadam, senior inspector of Borivali GRP.

The police after identifying the deceased through his phone found out that he was last seen with Ashok. They questioned all the roommates and later grilled Ashok, who confessed to the crime.

The crime was detected within hours of the incident.