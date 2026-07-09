Defying pay cut threat, Maharashtra teachers join protest against BLO duties, over 60% schools shut

Despite the state government’s warning that teachers participating in Thursday’s state-wide school shutdown would forfeit a day’s salary, thousands of educators joined protests across Maharashtra, including a large gathering at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan. Over 60 per cent government and aided schools remained shut on Thursday as hundreds of teachers joined the demonstrations, calling for a complete waiver of non-academic duties.

The state-wide demonstration, called jointly by several teachers’ associations, is primarily aimed at protesting against the Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties being assigned to the teachers for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. They have also demanded withdrawal of all FIRs registered against those who did not report to BLO duties.

Apart from a large gathering at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, multiple district level demonstrations were also held across Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Akash Patil) Apart from a large gathering at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, multiple district level demonstrations were also held across Maharashtra. (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Apart from the non-academic work being assigned to the teachers that the associations say was adversely affecting the quality of education by keeping educators away from their classrooms, the agitation also underlines a range of long-pending issues, including changes to the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) framework, promotion policy, and staffing norms.

Over 60% schools shut amid teachers’ strike

The associations have claimed that over 60 percent of government and aided schools across the state remained shut as teachers participated in the strike. Apart from a large gathering at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, multiple district level demonstrations were also held across Maharashtra.

Subhash More from Shikshak Bharati, one of the organisations spearheading the agitation, said the participation of the teachers in big numbers shows how frustrated they have been.

“Teachers are fully aware of the disciplinary action they may face, yet they have participated in overwhelming numbers. This shows the level of frustration they are experiencing, while the government seems to be ignoring all the issues being raised consistently,” he said.

The teachers had already spent their entire summer break engaged in census work, only to find that the load of non-academic responsibilities continued even after the holidays. Upon their return to schools, many educators were served with BLO duty orders.

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Frustrated, the teachers’ associations called for a state-wide school shutdown on Thursday, July 9. A day later, the Directorate of Secondary Education issued a circular, warning teachers against participating in the shutdown.

Anil Bornare from Shikshak Mahasangh teachers’ association said, “Now that teachers have called for a one-day shutdown, students’ academic loss is suddenly being projected as a major concern. But when we point out that excessive non-academic duties are keeping teachers away from classrooms, those concerns are ignored.”

What do teachers demand?

The educators have demanded a total waiver from being given BLO duties and exemption from the mandatory TET requirement for teachers appointed before 2013. They argue that the teachers who were appointed before 2013 were recruited under the prevalent rules which, they say, cannot be questioned now.

Until the demanded changes to the TET mandate are made, the protesting teachers have urged the government to modify the test’s structure to evaluate in-service teachers.

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They have also sought restoration of old promotion and staffing policies, arguing that the revised promotion policy is not based on seniority.