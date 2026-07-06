Maharashtra teachers call statewide school shutdown on July 9; seek exemption from SIR, BLO duties

The teachers have also sought complete exemption from Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties assigned to them under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana/ Representational)

Various teachers’ associations from across Maharashtra have called for a statewide school shutdown and protests on July 9 demanding immediate government intervention on several issues including Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) rules, promotion norms and non-academic duties assigned to teachers.

The teachers have also sought complete exemption from Booth Level Officer (BLO) duties assigned to them under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral roll.

According to teachers, due to these issues, they are unable to focus on their primary job, which is teaching, thereby adversely affecting the quality of education.

Apart from closing schools for the day, teachers are planning to hold demonstrations at district level, while a dharna protest will be held in Mumbai Azad Maidan on the day.