Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is ... Read More
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Maharashtra is yet to announce the winners of its state-level teachers’ awards, which are traditionally declared on September 5 to mark Teachers’ Day. More than two months after the scheduled announcement, the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Level Teachers’ Awards, which carry a cash prize of around Rs 1 lakh, remain undeclared. In previous years, delays were usually limited to the award ceremony. This year, however, the government has not released the list of winners.
Teachers say the awards have been delayed for three or four consecutive years, citing administrative and other reasons each time.
“This is really frustrating for teachers. Every year, the Central government is able to announce and confer the national level awards on schedule, despite having to scrutinise applications coming from across India. The state government, however, has managed to miss the schedule almost every year in the past few years. This indicates how teachers and their recognition are not given their due importance in the state,” said Jaywant Kulkarni, a senior teacher at a Mumbai school.
Mahendra Ganpule of the state-level school principals’ association recalled a similar delay in 2022-23. “But even then, by October, names were announced. In the years after that, the issue has been the delay in conducting the award ceremony. This year, it has experienced an unprecedented delay,” Ganpule said.
Teachers have also criticised the government for repeatedly postponing the recognition meant for them even as they are expected to perform duties related to the Census, elections, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and government awareness campaigns.
The government has attributed the delay to the recent elections to five seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, including two teachers’ constituency seats. A voter in a teachers’ constituency must have been engaged in teaching for at least three years during the preceding six years.
A senior School Education Department official said, “The list is prepared but we have not announced it because of biennial elections for five seats of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, including two teachers’ constituency seats. And the model code of conduct does not allow us to declare anything.”
Teachers, however, point out that the elections were not announced until late September, three weeks after the awards were due. “Which makes one wonder if this is the only reason to delay the awards. With repeated delays, concerns are raised over whether there is shortage of funds,” a senior teacher said.