Maharashtra is yet to announce the winners of its state-level teachers’ awards, which are traditionally declared on September 5 to mark Teachers’ Day. More than two months after the scheduled announcement, the Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule State Level Teachers’ Awards, which carry a cash prize of around Rs 1 lakh, remain undeclared. In previous years, delays were usually limited to the award ceremony. This year, however, the government has not released the list of winners.

Teachers say the awards have been delayed for three or four consecutive years, citing administrative and other reasons each time.

“This is really frustrating for teachers. Every year, the Central government is able to announce and confer the national level awards on schedule, despite having to scrutinise applications coming from across India. The state government, however, has managed to miss the schedule almost every year in the past few years. This indicates how teachers and their recognition are not given their due importance in the state,” said Jaywant Kulkarni, a senior teacher at a Mumbai school.