6,111 TB cases detected in 35 days, 11,091 villages termed high-risk

Maharashtra TB officials said the villages were not identified because they had confirmed outbreaks, but because they were predicted to be more vulnerable to TB transmission. (Photo: Freepik)

Maharashtra has detected 6,111 new tuberculosis (TB) cases within the first 35 days of the Centre’s 100-day TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, while an artificial intelligence-based assessment has identified 11,091 villages across the state as being at high risk for the disease, Public Health Minister Prakash Abitkar informed the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a starred question raised by Dr Nitin Raut and 12 other legislators, including Dr Jitendra Awhad, Amit Deshmukh and Sunil Raut, Abitkar confirmed that the AI-based system had flagged the villages for intensified screening and surveillance under the campaign launched on March 24.

The minister’s reply came amid concerns over the state’s TB burden and questions regarding the availability of diagnostic infrastructure and manpower in vulnerable areas.