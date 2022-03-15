Maharashtra: Tax waiver sought for The Kashmir Files

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 15, 2022 4:28:35 am
BJP leader and Ghatkopar West MLA Ram Kadam has said that his party would come out on streets and demand waiver of tax for movie The Kashmir Files and force the revenue department to make it tax-free and also increase screening of the film in the state.
The BJP-ruled states of Goa, MP, Karnataka, Haryana and Gujarat have already made this film tax-free. Malabar Hill MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha also demanded a tax waiver on this film. He said that the film depicts atrocities on Hindus and must be made tax-free.
