Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Amid Tata-Airbus row, Aaditya urges Maharashtra DyCM Fadnavis to quit and face polls

The Shiv Sena MLA and former minister also hit out at Eknath Shinde, saying he was not going anywhere to attract investment unlike other chief ministers.

aaditya thackerayAaditya also hit out at Eknath Shinde, who he said was not going anywhere to attract investment unlike other chief ministers. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Amid the row over the Tata-Airbus project that went to Gujarat instead of Maharashtra, Yuva Sena president and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray said Saturday that had he been the deputy chief minister in place of Devendra Fadnavis, he would have withdrawn his support to the government.

Asking Fadnavis to resign and face elections, Aaditya said, “There are discussions about instability in the state and the government. There is also a meeting in Delhi to discuss this. No industrialist believes in this government; they do not know for how many days this government will run. Had I been the deputy chief minister of this state, I would have withdrawn support to this government since his (Fadnavis’s) name is also getting tarnished. He should in fact resign and opt for fresh elections. That way there will be a stable government in the state.”

“Not only the people of the state, but the industries also do not have any faith in this unstable government. There is unrest and instability in the state and the government,” the former minister said and asked for the resignation of Industries Minister Uday Samant. “The industry minister told the media in September that they would bring the Tata-Airbus project into the state, but he failed to do so. Now I want to ask the CM to accept the resignation of the industry minister. Will he resign?”

Aaditya also hit out at Eknath Shinde, who he said was not going anywhere to attract investment unlike other chief ministers. “MP CM Chouhan, Odisha CM Patnaik and Rajasthan CM Gehlot came to Maharashtra to look for opportunities, but our unconstitutional CM did not go anywhere. He is busy visiting Ganpati-Navratri mandals,” he said.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:11:28 pm
