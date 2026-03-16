Maharashtra will form task force to suggest legal amendments to rein in illegal clinics: Uday Samant

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said that currently the fine is merely Rs 50. (File photo)

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said on Monday that the Government would form a task force led by the additional chief secretaries of the urban development and public health departments to act against illegal nursing homes and would present a report on the matter in the legislature.

The task force will have 90 days to suggest stringent amendments to laws to crack down on illegal nursing homes more effectively.

“For an issue within the jurisdiction of a municipal corporation, the civic body can take action, but it is limited to slapping a fine on them. Therefore, the public health department should also take action,” he said, while replying to a question raised by MLCs in the Legislative Council.