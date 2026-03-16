Maharashtra will form task force to suggest legal amendments to rein in illegal clinics: Uday Samant

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said on Monday that the Government would form a task force led by the additional chief secretaries of the urban development and public health departments to act against illegal nursing homes and would present a report on the matter in the legislature.
The task force will have 90 days to suggest stringent amendments to laws to crack down on illegal nursing homes more effectively.
“For an issue within the jurisdiction of a municipal corporation, the civic body can take action, but it is limited to slapping a fine on them. Therefore, the public health department should also take action,” he said, while replying to a question raised by MLCs in the Legislative Council.
The minister said there were 1,371 registered nursing homes within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits and that 35 had faced action till now. He also directed BMC officials to survey Mumbai regarding such illegal practices.
Samant said that under existing rules, the fine is merely Rs 50 and imprisonment is only for six months.
“It is important to bring in amendments. The issue concerns the transition from urban to rural areas. The Government will bring in the amendments in the next session,” he said.
BJP MLC Chitra Wagh alleged that slums and poor localities have been infested with quacks and bogus nursing homes. “The Government must run a special campaign against such nursing homes and doctors. A detailed list of these bogus individuals should be announced. Each clinic must display its registration certificates for all to see, and later, a special helpline should be declared for the public to complain about such malpractices,” she said.
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Wagh also sought details of action taken against bogus doctors and closed bogus clinics. She demanded to know whether the Government will form a state-level task force to curb these practices.
Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap pointed out that the issue is not limited to Mumbai, people across the state face these problems, so the task force should cover all of Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir said implementing existing laws was more important.
Samant said that apart from the two senior bureaucrats, the health commissioner, divisional commissioners, and an inspector-general would be part of the task force.
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“The additional chief secretaries of the urban development will have the authority to include necessary officials in the committee. The committee, apart from detailing actions taken against bogus nursing homes, will have the authority to recommend amendments to the act. This committee will be the controlling authority to suggest necessary amendments, which will lead to stringent action against the guilty,” he said.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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