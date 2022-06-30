scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
Maharashtra swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis announces

Live Updates: Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will take oath as chief minister of Maharashtra this evening at 7.30 pm. Follow live and latest updates on the Maharashtra Political Crisis as it unfolds, here

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: June 30, 2022 4:49:44 pm
Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde greets Devendra Fadnavis at the later's residence in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced at a press conference in Mumbai. Shinde will take oath at 7.30 pm this evening at Raj Bhawan. Fadnavis also announced that he will not be a part of the new cabinet that is likely to be sworn in in the coming week.

Uddhav Thackeray, Wednesday evening, stepped down as Maharashtra chief minister following a rebellion in his own party – the Shiv Sena – and on realising that he will not be able to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House.

His resignation followed the Supreme Court’s decision not to impose a stay on a floor test called Thursday by the Governor.

Ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shivsena rebel leader Eknath Shinde shall take oath at 7 pm today at Rajya Sabha today at 7 pm which will be presided over by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Follow the live for Maharashtra Political Crisis updates here.

16:38 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Fadnavis assures Shinde will address all issues as CM

You witnessed the speed of development Maharashtra saw during five years of the BJP government. I assure you that Eknath Ji shall deal with development infrastructure, Maratha reservation and all the other important issues. 

16:37 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM

Today Eknath Ji shall be sworn in as CM and independents and members of BJP shall be included in the Maharashtra Cabinet. I shall not be a part of the Cabinet but will support the Government from the sides

16:36 (IST)30 Jun 2022

We are not hungry for power as a party but we are fighting for Hindutva, our virtues and our ideology. Thus we took the decision to support Eknath Shinde ji and he will be the CM

16:35 (IST)30 Jun 2022

Their demands were not accepted by Uddhav ji and Maharashtra saw the need of an altrernate government. I was asked that what if the government falls. I replied that we wilil provide them with an alternate government and not stress poeple with the voting process again

16:34 (IST)30 Jun 2022

Shinde and other rebel MLAs could not tolerate the disrespect of Hindutva and ireegular allotment of funds and wanted to break away from the coalition

16:32 (IST)30 Jun 2022

Balasaheb had openly criticised Dawood and in the same state a Minister sent to jail for corruption was not removed of his post. Everyday we saw Sawarkar getting disrespected. 

16:31 (IST)30 Jun 2022

Shivsena disrespected in the mandate and formed government. The state has seen immense corruption since then. Two Ministers jailed for money laundering was extremely saddening and a blot on Maharashtra's history. 

16:30 (IST)30 Jun 2022

people had not voted for Shivsena but the coalition fo BJP Shivsena 

16:29 (IST)30 Jun 2022
Devendra Fadnavis speaks to the media

You all are aware, in 2019 vidhan sabha elections, shivsena won 56 elections , 161 seats, about 170 people were elected
It was expected that BJP Shivsena government will be formed

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis are set to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today. The swearing-in ceremony is predicted to be carried out today. The Maharashtra political crisis has taken many twists and turns as Uddhav Thackeray the erstwhile CM has finally resigned As Maharashtra CM yesterday after the Supreme Court verdict which stayed the appeal against the floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

