Maharashtra swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis announces

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced at a press conference in Mumbai. Shinde will take oath at 7.30 pm this evening at Raj Bhawan. Fadnavis also announced that he will not be a part of the new cabinet that is likely to be sworn in in the coming week.
Uddhav Thackeray, Wednesday evening, stepped down as Maharashtra chief minister following a rebellion in his own party – the Shiv Sena – and on realising that he will not be able to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House.
His resignation followed the Supreme Court’s decision not to impose a stay on a floor test called Thursday by the Governor.
You witnessed the speed of development Maharashtra saw during five years of the BJP government. I assure you that Eknath Ji shall deal with development infrastructure, Maratha reservation and all the other important issues.
Today Eknath Ji shall be sworn in as CM and independents and members of BJP shall be included in the Maharashtra Cabinet. I shall not be a part of the Cabinet but will support the Government from the sides
We are not hungry for power as a party but we are fighting for Hindutva, our virtues and our ideology. Thus we took the decision to support Eknath Shinde ji and he will be the CM
Their demands were not accepted by Uddhav ji and Maharashtra saw the need of an altrernate government. I was asked that what if the government falls. I replied that we wilil provide them with an alternate government and not stress poeple with the voting process again
Shinde and other rebel MLAs could not tolerate the disrespect of Hindutva and ireegular allotment of funds and wanted to break away from the coalition
Balasaheb had openly criticised Dawood and in the same state a Minister sent to jail for corruption was not removed of his post. Everyday we saw Sawarkar getting disrespected.
Shivsena disrespected in the mandate and formed government. The state has seen immense corruption since then. Two Ministers jailed for money laundering was extremely saddening and a blot on Maharashtra's history.
people had not voted for Shivsena but the coalition fo BJP Shivsena
You all are aware, in 2019 vidhan sabha elections, shivsena won 56 elections , 161 seats, about 170 people were elected
It was expected that BJP Shivsena government will be formed