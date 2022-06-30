Maharashtra swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra CM, Fadnavis announces

Shiv Sena rebel MLA Eknath Shinde greets Devendra Fadnavis at the later's residence in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the next chief minister of Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced at a press conference in Mumbai. Shinde will take oath at 7.30 pm this evening at Raj Bhawan. Fadnavis also announced that he will not be a part of the new cabinet that is likely to be sworn in in the coming week.

Uddhav Thackeray, Wednesday evening, stepped down as Maharashtra chief minister following a rebellion in his own party – the Shiv Sena – and on realising that he will not be able to prove his government’s majority on the floor of the House.

His resignation followed the Supreme Court’s decision not to impose a stay on a floor test called Thursday by the Governor.