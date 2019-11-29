Maharashtra: Swearing-in ceremony went off without a hitch, say police

Over 2,000 personnel were deployed to secure the ground and manage crowd. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar) Over 2,000 personnel were deployed to secure the ground and manage crowd. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

THE MUMBAI Police said the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray went without a hitch at Shivaji Park on Thursday.

Over 2,000 personnel were deployed to secure the ground and manage crowd. With chief ministers and leaders from several states and other VIPs in attendance, personnel from Armed Police, Riot Control Police, Rapid Action Force and State Reserve Police Force were deployed. In addition, several roads in the neighbourhood were closed for vehicular movement to ensure the quick movement of VIPs.

“We deployed drones and CCTV cameras to monitor the crowd,” Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), said.

Vital roads across Dadar, Wadala and Worli were converted into no-parking zones to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. Vehicles were also not allowed to enter the Veer Savarkar Road between Siddhivinayak Temple and Hari Om Junction in Mahim.

Vehicles were allowed to be parked at Parel and Wadala with attendees required to proceed to Shivaji Park on foot. In Dadar, this threw traffic out of gear, as thousands of pedestrians took to the roads, including those who alighted from trains at Dadar station. “It is natural for traffic to be held up when thousands of people enter and exit a venue. We staggered the exit of people through different gates and managed to clear the traffic congestion within five minutes of the ceremony ending,” added Ashok.

Inside Shivaji Park, police had made arrangements to accommodate 50,000 people. Seven entrances were earmarked for the public, while VIPs entered and exited through gates set up on the closed Veer Sawarkar Road. “Given the short notice in which we had to plan the security of such a sensitive event, the ceremony went off without any hitch,” said a senior officer.

