Remarks on Supriya Sule: NCP leaders meet Guv, demand removal of Abdul Sattar

A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party leaders met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari on Tuesday and urged him to dismiss Abdul Sattar from the ministerial berth, owing to his objectionable remarks against NCP MP Supriya Sule.

The delegation, led by NCP leader Jayant Patil, demanded the dismissal of Agriculture Minister Sattar. “It is unacceptable for a person holding a responsible position in the state government to make such a statement about women,” Patil said.

Pointing out that this is not the first instance of Sattar’s misbehaviour, Patil pointed out that the minister had earlier asked the Beed district collector whether he drinks alcohol. “This topic will not end with an apology. Making a statement and then apologising will not work in Maharashtra,” he added.

He further implored Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to think about how ministers should be in his government and also asked if Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis agrees with Sattar’s statement.

The alleged use of abusive words by Sattar against Sule sparked a reaction across Maharashtra. Stones were hurled at Sattar’s residences in Aurangabad city and Mumbai, while demonstrations were held against him in his hometown Sillod, Pune, Thane, Aurangabad, Jalna, Nagpur and Pandharpur.

An offence has been registered against 22 persons for allegedly shouting slogans and pelting stones at his residence, 17 of whom have been identified.

Sule said that statements made by Sattar are not the culture of Maharashtra. “It is not our tradition to talk and behave like this. Such statements are not expected from people sitting in power. The manner in which various organizations, individuals and media reacted and expressed their feelings is reassuring,” the Lok Sabha MP from Baramati said.

महाराष्ट्राच्या एका मंत्र्याकडून काही अपशब्द वापरले गेले,याची प्रतिक्रिया संपूर्ण महाराष्ट्रात उमटली. कारण अशा प्रकारची वक्तव्ये ही महाराष्ट्राची संस्कृती नाही. असं बोलणं-वागणं ही आपली परंपरा नाही. अशा प्रकारची वक्तव्ये सत्तेच्या केंद्रस्थानी बसलेल्या लोकांकडून अपेक्षित नसतात. — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) November 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said Fadnavis should take responsibility for Sattar’s alleged comments, and demanded that the National Commission for Women take action in the matter.

The minister, who belongs to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, later told a rally in Sillod that he had apologised for a word he had used. “If a person uses foul language against a woman and he apologises, then it is called ‘manners’. But the minister (Abdul Sattar) has used this language multiple times. The deputy chief minister should take responsibility for the statement,” Thackeray said.

