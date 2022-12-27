Maharashtra ups the ante, vows to ‘legally pursue’ inclusion of Marathi-speaking Karnataka villages

Amid the raging border dispute between the two states, the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution to “legally pursue” the inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state.

“The state government stands resolutely with the Marathi-speaking people in 865 villages and cities of Belgaum (also called Belagavi), Karwar, Nipani, Bidar and Bhalki that are being contested in the Supreme Court,” said the resolution.

It further said that it will pursue the case to include “inch and inch” of these cities and villages in the Supreme Court. The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in both Houses of the state legislature, said the Karnataka legislature had passed a resolution on the issue to purposely fuel the border row and condemned the southern state’s stand.

Last week, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution on the border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state’s interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour. The resolution had also condemned the border dispute “created” by Maharashtra.

The resolution passed in the Maharashtra Assembly further stated that though it was decided in a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the issue will not be brought up till a Supreme Court judgment is passed in the matter, the Karnataka Assembly passed a resolution in this regard.

The border row between the two states dates back to 1957, when reorganisation of boundaries was done on linguistic lines. Karnataka maintains this demarcation done as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final. But Maharashtra lays claim to Belagavi, earlier a part of Bombay Presidency, and over 800 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday had demanded that the 865 villages be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives its verdict on the issue.