Rain sours hopes of Maharashtra cane farmers as crushing to get delayed further

Rain has poured cold water on the vibrant sugarcane industry in Maharashtra, where the cane crushing season ‘officially’ started on October 15. The crushing process, according to the state cooperative department, will be delayed by a month. As the fields are water-logged, the mills are likely to become fully operational by mid-November, it said.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, only 32 out of the 203 sugar mills have started the process of sugarcane crushing.

The ‘retreating monsoon’, which lasted till October, flooded the fields, delayed the harvest of sugarcane, and forced the cane labourers to migrate to neighbouring villages.

Earlier, this month Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced that sugarcane crushing would begin on October 15. Despite the formal permission, the process has got delayed due to flooded fields, said sources in the cooperative department. As the production had gone up, the mills were eager to start sugarcane crushing, they said. The crushing season this year will last for 160 days.

Hopes were high on the farmers this year with Maharashtra recording an increase in area of sugarcane plantation, by 2.55 lakh hectares. As against 12.32 lakh hectares last year, sugarcane field this season expanded to 14.87 lakh hectares.

The state accounts for the 60 per cent of the sugar exports of India, which is the second largest producer in the world. India exports 100 lakh metric tonnes of sugar.

Surplus water availability due to the third consecutive monsoon spell has driven more farmers to choose sugarcane cultivation this season. Almost half of the total 1.52 lakh crore farmers in the state undertake sugarcane cultivation. Maximum sugarcane cultivation is in Western Maharashtra, parts of Marathwada and North Maharashtra.

Last year, 200 mills carried out sugarcane crushing and Rs 42,650 crore was paid as fair remuneration price to the farmers. Maharashtra is amongst the highest Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) paying state in the country.

The FRP which is the minimum base price fixed by the Centre is Rs 3,050 per metric tonne and all states should mandatorily stick to it.

Last year, Maharashtra overtook Uttar Pradesh in sugar production with 137.36 lakh metric tonnes. In the present season, it is likely to go up to 138 lakh tonnes. The sugarcane production estimated is 95 tonnes per hectare.

At present, India has a stock of 60 lakh metric tonnes of sugar. The stock carried forward from previous years in the state is 30 lakh metric tonnes.

Apart from this, the state also accounts for 35 per cent of India’s ethanol production, which is made from excess sugar and sugarcane. It is estimated that 325 crore litres of ethanol will be manufactured in the state in the next year.

Authorities have said that the state government will ask the central government for an open licence policy to make export of sugar more liberal.

The state government also said that it would encourage the use of advanced technology for sugarcane harvest to help labourers in the field.