Maharashtra-style penalty for ride cancellation gains popularity: 76% users want it, says survey

Maharashtra’s decision to impose penalties on drivers and commuters for ride cancellations has started to gain ground among daily app-based riders. Following the Maharashtra government’s decision to impose a 10 percent penalty on drivers for ride cancellations, app-based taxi users across the country are calling for similar nationwide measures.

According to a LocalCircles national poll, conducted across 288 districts, 76 percent of over 22,000 surveyed app-taxi users want their respective state governments to introduce penalties on drivers for ride cancellations.

At least 14 percent supported penalising drivers for unjustified cancellations if they were also being imposed on commuters who cancel rides without a valid reason. At least five percent believed that drivers should be allowed a limited number of penalty-free cancellations. However, none of the surveyed users believed the existing rules were sufficient to address ride cancellation issues, indicating mounting consumer dissatisfaction with ride services.