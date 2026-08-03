Maharashtra-style penalty for ride cancellation gains popularity: 76% users want it, says survey

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Maharashtra’s decision to impose penalties on drivers and commuters for ride cancellations has started to gain ground among daily app-based riders. Following the Maharashtra government’s decision to impose a 10 percent penalty on drivers for ride cancellations, app-based taxi users across the country are calling for similar nationwide measures.
According to a LocalCircles national poll, conducted across 288 districts, 76 percent of over 22,000 surveyed app-taxi users want their respective state governments to introduce penalties on drivers for ride cancellations.
At least 14 percent supported penalising drivers for unjustified cancellations if they were also being imposed on commuters who cancel rides without a valid reason. At least five percent believed that drivers should be allowed a limited number of penalty-free cancellations. However, none of the surveyed users believed the existing rules were sufficient to address ride cancellation issues, indicating mounting consumer dissatisfaction with ride services.
Similar surveys by LocalCircles showed that 82 percent and 75 percent in 2025 and 2023, respectively, reported recurring ride-cancellation issues and difficulties in securing cabs.
The latest survey comes days after the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Aggregator Rules, 2026, which propose a penalty of 10 percent of the total fare on drivers who cancel a ride after accepting it, were implemented. A penalty of 5 percent of the fare has been proposed on commuters who cancel a booking without a valid reason.
To deter drivers from cancelling ‘essential rides’, the Transport Department has also introduced a fivefold penalty on drivers who cancel rides to airports, railway stations, or hospitals after accepting them. The rules require aggregators to introduce features such as ‘essential rides’ to prevent such cases.
While Delhi, Karnataka and Telangana are considering or have already launched aggregator regulations, Maharashtra has become the first state to operationalise such financial penalties on drivers.
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