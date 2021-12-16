Maharashtra: Students claim 3,073 schools to be shut, govt denies

With schools reopening on Wednesday, nearly a hundred parents and students from Palgarh, Nashik and Raigad held a protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai against the alleged closing down of 3,000 schools facing low enrollment. The state government, however, said that the education department has no plan of closing down the schools.

The parents, along with social activists, claimed that the government wants to shut down 3,073 schools that have fewer than 20 students each. Most of these schools are situated in the tribal and rural areas of Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Nashik, where the mode of transportation is limited.

Though the state has assured that it will provide transport facilities, the parents are apprehensive that travelling longer distances will lead to an increase in

the school dropout rate.

To protest against it, on a day when schools across the state reopened, students from rural areas protested in school dresses, holding goats. “If the students don’t get education, they will have to work as farmers and shepherds. So, we brought goats to show what the future holds for these children if the schools are shut,” said Sneha Gharat from NGO Shramjeevi Sangathana that works for tribals.

Later, when representatives from the NGO met Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, she assured that corrections have been made in the government resolution issued in March. “She assured us that no school will be closed down,” said Pramod Pawar, a member of the NGO.

The government also issued a statement clarifying that the education department hasn’t taken any such decision. “Under central government schemes, in areas where schools aren’t available within 1-3 km of one’s residence, students are given travel allowances or transportation facilities. No school has been closed down so far in the state,” the statement said.