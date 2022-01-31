Maharashtra: Students protest against move to conduct offline board examinations

Hundreds of students protested against the decision of the MSBSHSE (Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education) to conduct Class X and Class XII board examinations in the offline mode, in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Monday. The teenagers are apparently fans of social media influencer Hindustani Bhau, who recently posted a video stating that offline exams should not be held in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Similar protests were reported in different parts of Maharashtra. The board examinations are slated to be held in March.

The MSBSHSE has maintained that the exams will be held offline, in traditional pen and paper format.

Last week, state School Education Minister Bachchu Kadu had said that the Covid-19 situation should be reviewed before the board examinations are held. He stressed on the need to vaccinate all students who will be taking their board examinations this year. Following his statement, the Directorate of Secondary Education has begun collecting data on student vaccination across the state.