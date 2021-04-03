Students of classes I-VIII to be promoted without exams: Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that it would promote all students of classes I to VIII to the next standard without exams.

“In view of the present situation due to the pandemic, all state board students from classes I to VIII across Maharashtra will be promoted to the next class without any examinations,” School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

📢 Announcement: In view of the ongoing situation due to #Covid 19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from Class 1st to Class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations. A decision regarding students of class 9th and 11th will soon be taken. pic.twitter.com/3eA5hvQUG5 — Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) April 3, 2021

Until 2018, schools could not detain any student until class VIII as per the no-detention policy enshrined in the RTE Act, 2009. However, the RTE Amendment Bill, 2019, now empowers states to reintroduce exams and detain students if they fail to clear the tests.

There is no decision yet for the students of classes IX and XI. Gaikwad said the decision regarding these classes will be announced soon.