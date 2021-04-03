scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, April 03, 2021
Latest news

Students of classes I-VIII to be promoted without exams: Maharashtra minister Varsha Gaikwad

The RTE Amendment Bill, 2019, now empowers states to reintroduce exams and detain students if they fail to clear the tests.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
April 3, 2021 6:44:14 pm
Varsha GaikwadMaharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad (File photo)

The Maharashtra government on Saturday announced that it would promote all students of classes I to VIII to the next standard without exams.

“In view of the present situation due to the pandemic, all state board students from classes I to VIII across Maharashtra will be promoted to the next class without any examinations,” School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Until 2018, schools could not detain any student until class VIII as per the no-detention policy enshrined in the RTE Act, 2009. However, the RTE Amendment Bill, 2019, now empowers states to reintroduce exams and detain students if they fail to clear the tests.

There is no decision yet for the students of classes IX and XI. Gaikwad said the decision regarding these classes will be announced soon.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement
x