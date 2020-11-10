Maharashtra: Student body writes to Samant over ‘unlawful’ appointments of 5 joint directors

Uday Samant

Student organisation Prahar, founded by Minister of State Bacchu Kadu, on Monday sent a memorandum to Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant over the “unlawful” appointment of five academicians as in charge joint directors (Higher Education) for Nagpur, Mumbai, Amravati, Jalgaon and Aurangabad regions.

Prahar has alleged that the directorate of higher education had unlawfully appointed the five professors and associate professors as in charge joint directors while they were still serving a two-year probation period.

As per a December 30, 2019 letter from the department of higher education, Satish Deshpande (Jalgaon), Keshav Tupe (Amravati), Yuvraj Mhalge (Mumbai), Maheshkumar Salunke (Nagpur) and Digambar Gaikwad (Aurangabad) were instructed to continue as faculties in the institutes where they were appointed as professors and associate professors despite their appointment as in charge joint directors.

“We have received complaints from students after these professors and associate professors, who were appointed as joint directors even as they were serving their probation period, during which they are ineligible to apply for other posts as per general administration department rules. We also have attendance data to prove our point. The appointments were made in haste by Director (Higher Education) Dhanraj Mane. We have requested the minister to probe the matter,” said Prahar president Manoj Tekade.

The organisation has demanded that these faculty members be relieved immediately from the position of joint directors.

The memorandum has stated that while the advertisement for the post of joint directors was published on November 18, 2019, applications were invited within four days and interviews and appointments conducted in the following 10 days, committing undue haste. “These academics had barely served four months of probation when they were given appointments,” said Tekade.

