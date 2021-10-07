Maharashtra: 21 stray dogs found dead in Ratnagiri city, FIR lodged

Ratnagiri city police Thursday registered an FIR for the suspected killing of 21 stray dogs in the city that were found dead between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The police said the death toll may increase by a few more.

Vinit Choudhary, senior police inspector of Ratnagiri city police station, confirmed the development to The Indian Express. He said, “A person who works for animal rights has lodged an FIR with us early on Thursday. The post-mortem of the 21 dogs has been done at a hospital and samples have been taken for a chemical analysis report. Poisoning is suspected. Further probe is on.”

The bodies were found in different areas like Arogya Mandir and ICICI Road in the city. An FIR has been registered under Sections 428 and 429 of the IPC and under Section 11 (cruelty) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.