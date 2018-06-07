Maharashtra: Stockbroker jumps to death in Tardeo

He was declared dead before admission. The doctors said he had died due to head injury. He was declared dead before admission. The doctors said he had died due to head injury.

A 49-year-old stockbroker allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the terrace of a six-storied building in Tardeo on Wednesday. The police said deceased Sanjay Shah, a resident of Forjett Street, was facing financial issues since the last one month. Tardeo police have registered a case of accidental death.

“Shah had lunch with his wife, following which he left the house. Shah’s wife Mona, who wanted to go the temple, found the driver downstairs who informed her that he was waiting for Shah,” an officer from Tardeo police station said.

Later, when she returned from the temple, the driver came running towards her and said Shah had jumped from the terrace, following which the two rushed him to Bhatia hospital. He was declared dead before admission. The doctors said he had died due to head injury.

“We were informed by the hospital authorities about the alleged suicide. During inquiry, we came to know that Shah has been staying with his parents, wife and their two daughters (aged 25 and 20 years) on the fifth floor of the Anand Nagar building on Forjett Street since 2005,” said an officer.

Moments before the incident, the watchman and the lift man of the building found Shah sitting on the terrace.

“We have recorded the statement of the watchman and the lift man of the building, who revealed that they had approached Shah and asked him to step down as he was sitting on the edge. Shah had asked the duo to leave saying he would sit there for just 10 minutes and then go back home,” said an officer.

However, no suicide note was left behind by Shah, said police. Senior police Inspector Sanjay Surve from Tardeo police station said, “We have registered the case as accident death report. We have learnt that the deceased was tensed since the last one month. We are investigating the case from every angle.”

