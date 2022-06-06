Maharashtra: Steady dip seen in performance of govt school students in higher classes

As students move toward higher classes, their understanding levels show a steady decline, according to the National Achievement Survey (NAS), Maharashtra, report. Moreover, a comparison between government-run and private schools shows that the latter have better performance in higher classes. This raises questions on quality or standards of education in government-run schools in Maharashtra, especially in higher classes, according to experts.

In government schools, students’ performance in Class 3 was seen at 66.33 per cent whereas in private schools it was 55.44 per cent. However, their performance kept dropping with each senior class to 55 per cent (Class 5), 39 per cent (Class 8) and 32.6 per cent (Class 10), respectively. At the same time, in case of private schools, the performance of students stood at 51.44 per cent, 44.74 per cent and 41.66 per cent in classes 5, 8 and 10, respectively.

“This reflects poor teaching or education standards in government-run schools in Maharashtra. It should be important to intervene and understand what’s going wrong when children are moving toward higher classes. The decline from class 3 to 10 – from 66.33 per cent to 32.6 per cent – is sharp,” said a teacher from a private school in the city. Another teacher said, “Private schools have been preferred by parents for several years now and that is because of the better quality of education. The comparison shown in the recent NAS report proves it.”

Pandurang Kengar, spokesperson for the Mumbai School Principals Association, said the figures were a reflection of the overall academic atmosphere. “The most important factor to compare here is the involvement of parents in the learning process of their wards. Parents from private schools, considering their academic as well as socio-economic background, are more aware and involved in the schooling process of their children. This also keeps the schools and teachers on their toes. Whereas this factor is seen lacking in government schools.”