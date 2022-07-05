Maharashtra: Stay on all DPDC funds sanctioned since April 1

Days after the new state government was sworn in, the state planning department has stayed all District Planning Development Committee (DPDC) funds sanctioned since April 1.

The order in the regard was issued by S H Dhuri, deputy secretary of the state planning department, on Monday.

A government resolution (GR) issued in the regard says that new district guardian ministers, who are chairpersons of the DPDC, will be appointed soon. The circular also stated that the new district guardian ministers will supervise the work under DPDC.

The plans in the regard are prepared by the collector who is the member secretary of the DPDC. When a collector prepares a proposal, it is placed before a committee for approval.

In Nashik, MLA Suhas Kande, who is part of the Eknath Shinde faction, had recently complained to the chief minister about last-minute approvals given to certain projects amid the political turmoil in the state a couple of weeks back.

Sources close to the development said that the new government may scrap a few projects close to former suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray – especially in his constituency of Worli. With Mumbai set to face corporation polls later this year, Aaditya had planned several projects in Worli and across other areas of the suburbs. Sources say that Shinde, who repeatedly “faced insults” at the hands of Thackeray, is likely to scrap the projects close to the former minister.