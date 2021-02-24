Maharashtra: State truckers to join Bharat Bandh to demand e-invoice, diesel price reduction

The officer added that while the investigation is ongoing, in the absence of any new evidence in the future.

Demanding e-invoice in place of E-Way bill and immediate reduction in diesel prices, truckers across Maharashtra have decided to join and support the Bharat Bandh called by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Friday by keeping their goods vehicles off the road.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA) held Wednesday. “BGTA has been petitioning the government on various issues of the transport industry, mainly on issues of un-practicable E-Way bill under GST and unviable pricing policy of diesel. Our office bearers have also been meeting government officials regularly to explain their problems; however, no resolution or respite has ever been provided,” said Suresh Khosla, secretary of BGTA.

Mahendra Arya, national president of the All-India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA), said all transport companies are requested to park their vehicles on Friday as a symbolic protest. “All transport godowns will display protest banners. All customers will be approached by transport companies not to book or load any goods on Friday,” he said.