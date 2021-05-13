Maharashtra: State to hire PR agency for deputy CM’s office

The general administration department on Monday issued a government resolution (GR) to select a public relations (PR) agency for the office of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

A state government official said there is a need for using platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Telegram, blogs and a personal website to spread the messages of the minister. The officer added that animations and videos should be used as well to promote the decisions and programmes of the deputy chief minister. The GR also stated that the selection of the PR agency would be done by the state information and publicity department. The agency will be paid Rs 5.98 crore per annum.

The official said the agency will also be asked to give rebuttals to fake propaganda by political rivals.