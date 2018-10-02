Maharashtra state pension rights body threatens stir

Maharashtra State Old Pension Rights Association of government employees has decided to hold an agitation at Azad Maidan on Tuesday demanding amendment in the pension scheme on lines of Union government scheme Maharashtra State Old Pension Rights Association of government employees has decided to hold an agitation at Azad Maidan on Tuesday demanding amendment in the pension scheme on lines of Union government scheme

The Maharashtra State Old Pension Rights Association of government employees has decided to hold an agitation at Azad Maidan on Tuesday demanding amendment in the pension scheme on lines of Union government scheme.

According to the association, the state government introduced the new pension scheme in 2005 on the lines of the Union government scheme. In 2009, the Union government amended the scheme stating that if a government employee dies while in service, he would be entitled to get benefits as per old pension schemes and the benefits include pension for the family and gratuity of up to Rs 7 lakh, among others.

“The states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan have implemented the 2009 amendments but the Maharashtra has not implemented it yet. It should be implemented immediately so that around 2200 families of the deceased government employees will be benefited,” said Vitesh Khandekar, president of the Association.

The finance department of the state government on Saturday issued a government resolution stating that the employees who died before completing 10 years of service would get Rs 10 lakh ex gratia. “The government should implement Union government’s 2009 amendments in the scheme,” Khandekar added.

