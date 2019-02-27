Maharashtra: State legislature lauds armed forces for air strike in Pakistan

The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Council on Tuesday passed an unanimous resolution congratulating the Indian armed forces for carrying out air strikes on a terror camp in Pakistan.

In a major “preemptive” action, India struck Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest camp in Pakistan on Tuesday morning, killing a large number of terrorists and trainers of the Pak-based terror group which had claimed responsibility for the Pulwama attack.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moved a resolution in the Assembly to laud the Indian Air Force for its bravery. It was passed unanimously.

Calling the air strike a “befitting reply” to the Pulwama terror attack, the Chief Minister said, “The entire nation is proud of our armed forces. They have ensured the martrydom of our (40 CRPF) jawans has not gone in vain. We salute our armed forces’ courage.”

Fadnavis also congratulated the Prime Minister. “Today’s action has conveyed a very bold message to world about India’s strength and oneness. The decision also has conveyed the strong political will of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre,” he said.

Alluding to possible retaliation by Pakistan, Fadnavis said that Mumbai is always on high alert and citizens need not panic.

Senior NCP leaders also said that it was important to deliver a strong message in one voice to the enemies. “In the wake of the air strike, we have to beef up security and vigilance across states and sensitive army base as Pakistan is raising the bogey of retaliation,” Jayant Patil, who is the NCP group leader in the Assembly, said. Ajit Pawar also lauded the efforts of the IAF.

Congress’s Naseem Khan, meanwhile, said that more action need be taken against Pakistan for failing to check recurring terror attacks by the militant organisations, which have camps in Pakistan.

“The Armed forces should demolish all the terror camps. We have to teach Pakistan a lesson. They have to explain why terror organisations get patronage in their country,” Khan said.

Samajwadi Party president Abu Azmi also said all terror outfits should be completely crushed. “India should make Pakistan bow and acknowledge their failures,” he said.

The Legislative Council also unanimously passed a resolution congratulating the armed forces for conducting the air strikes. The motion was moved by House leader Chandrakant Patil (BJP), who said not only India, but the whole world was moved by the scale of the terrorist attack in Pulwama.

“The entire world wanted revenge for the Pulwama terror attack,” he said.

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde (NCP) said, “Killing of around 300 terrorists and destruction of the launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT is only a trailer, and the whole picture will be released when Indian forces decide to do so.”