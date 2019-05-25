Maharashtra: State govt transfers, promotes 20 IPS officers

The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred and promoted 20 IPS officers as part of a much-anticipated shake-up in the police department.

Two new joint commissioners were posted in Mumbai with Thane Joint CP Madhukar Pandey being moved to the traffic department and Inspector General (Konkan Range) Nawal Bajaj named as Joint CP (Administration). His successor is Niket Kaushik, who is commissioner (Mumbai Railways). Rajkumar Vhatkar, who is IG (Establishment), was transferred as Joint CP, Navi Mumbai.

After the retirement of Shivaji Bodkhe as Joint CP, Ravindra Shisve, Additonal Commissioner (Protection and Security), Mumbai, was promoted and named as his successor. Ankush Shinde, Deputy Inspector General (Gadchiroli) was promoted to Solapur City commissioner.

Five deputy commissioners of police in Mumbai were also promoted to additional CP rank, with DCP (Zone 8) Anil Kumbhare and DCP (Local Arms-4) Sanjay Yenpure moving to Thane City, DCP (Zone 2) Dyaneshwar Chavan named as head of the Protection and Security Branch, DCP (Crime) Dilip Sawant named as additional CP (North region) and DCP (Zone 10) N D Reddy named as DIG (State Reserve Police Force, Pune).