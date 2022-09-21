Maharashtra: State govt sets up panel to implement NEP 2020

THE STATE government has formed a committee of eight ministers under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to decide on an action plan to implement the National Education Policy 2020 in the state.

The Higher and Technical Education Ministry issued a Government Resolution (GR) in this regard on Monday. The committee will comprise Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, minister of skill development and entrepreneurship, minister of animal husbandry and dairy development, minister of agriculture and ministers of the three mainstream education sectors — school education, higher and technical education and medical education. The principal secretary of the higher and technical education department will be the secretary of the committee.

The committee will coordinate between different panels that work on recommendations given by the Dr R A Mashelkar committee to implement the NEP 2020 in different sectors of education. While it will oversee the work by different brainstorming committees consisting of experts from respective fields of education, the plan is to decide on a roadmap for a smooth transition, especially at junctures where different departments are interconnected.

“In order to bring about any change, all these departments will have to be involved as those are interconnected. An effective coordination will also support the building of mechanisms to implement new systems recommended in the NEP 2020 effectively. For example, any change in school education will impact the higher education sector requiring complementary changes,” said an official from the ministry of higher and technical education department. The committee will meet once every three months.