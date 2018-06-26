Maharashtra: State government seeks AIIB funds for Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor

During a discussion on infrastructure development in India, at AIIB meet in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) During a discussion on infrastructure development in India, at AIIB meet in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

The Maharashtra government is seeking investments from AIIB for its ambitious Rs 46,000-crore Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has submitted a list of seven to eight important infrastructure projects to the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), with a condition that long -term investments in any of these projects should also come with lower interest rates, to make them economically viable.

The Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor includes two phases. The first phase will see the construction of an eight-lane 701-km-long supercommunication expressway between Nagpur and Mumbai, which would help bring down the travel time from 16 hours to 8 hours. In the second phase, 24 nodes (townships) along Nagpur-Mumbai would be constructed, which would open up economic growth centres across 24 districts of Maharashtra.

According to Fadnavis, “The state government is exploring all possible avenues to mobilise funds. However, it will also ensure that along with long-term finances, the interest rates should be lower.”

Acknowledging that the government has tied up with several domestic national banks for financing Maharashtra Prosperity Corridor, he said, “Apart from road construction, we would require huge funds for setting up townships across 24 nodes.”

He said the people-friendly land acquisition model has helped in getting 93 per cent of the land required for the project — 8,000 hectares.

Referring to another important Metro project, for which the state government has received the nod from AIIB for financing USD 475 million, the chief minister said, “We are not happy with the interest rates offered by AIIB. The overall long-term margin will work to nine per cent which is not workable. We want AIIB to reduce the interest rates.”

Taking a centrestage at the AIIB conclave to reflect on the theme — Sustainable Infrastructure — Fadnavis highlighted the measures taken by the state government to make Maharashtra the infrastructure leader in India.

Fadnavis said, “The Metro network of 345-km spread across Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, when fully operational, would bring down private transport by 35 per cent. The Metro in Mumbai alone will provide additional passenger capacity of nine million. The Metro is eco-friendly and would bring down carbon emissions. The state is also shifting its entire agriculture operations to the solar grid.

