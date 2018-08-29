Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Maharashtra: State DGP gets three-month extension

Padsalgikar, a 1982-batch IPS officer, was slated to retire on August 3 but will continue in his position for a longer time following Tuesday’s decision.

| Mumbai | Updated: August 29, 2018 2:12:50 am
Maharashtra: State DGP gets three-month extension Dattatray Padsalgikar (Express Photos by Pradip Das)

THE CENTRE on Tuesday approved Maharashtra government’s request granting a three-month extension of service to state Director General of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar.

The extension will also mean a longer term for Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal (1985 batch), who is expected to be elevated as the director general once Padsalgikar’s term ends.

While Padsalgikar had taken over as the state DGP in June, Jaiswal had replaced him as the Mumbai Police chief.

While the Centre’s death-cum-retirement benefit rules for civil servants only prescribed a three-month extension for officials others than the chief secretary, home secretary and defence secretary, sources said that the state government is likely to push for another three-month extension for Padsalgikar later. This will also ensure Jaiswal gets at least eight months as Mumbai Police commissioner.

