Maharashtra: State dept orders Lonavala residential school to operate for another year

The State Education Department on Monday directed Cathedral Vidya School in Lonavala (CVSL), which had earlier this month decided to shut operations, to continue for another year. A letter to this effect was sent out by the Deputy Director of Education, Pune, to the school on Monday following an inquiry instituted by the state government.

“As per the regulations, any school wanting to shut shop has to give a year’s notice to all stakeholders. Accordingly, the management’s decision to close the school will be applicable from the next academic year. They will have to continue functioning for this academic year,” said Audumbar Ukirde, Deputy Director of Education, Pune.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Elaborating on the action that the school management will likely face, Ukirde said, “Such abrupt closure of the school is a violation of the Right To Education (RTE) Act. Accordingly, the penalty can be anything from financial implications to even legal action.”

According to Ukirde, his office will deliberate on a suitable action if the school administration fails to comply with the directives. According to sources from the school, however, the management had not received the said order until Monday evening.

Management of the residential school offering IB and Cambridge curriculum had announced winding down of its operations on May 21. The decision was communicated to parents of students studying in the school along with teaching and non-teaching staff via an email, just two days before the new academic year was set to begin on May 23. After the parents wrote to the state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday last, the Deputy Director of Education, Pune, was instructed to conduct an independent inquiry as the school comes under his jurisdiction.