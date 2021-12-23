Maharashtra State commission for SC and ST writes to KEM hospital as student complains of facing casteist slur

THE MAHARASHTRA State Commission for SC and ST wrote to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Parel, on Wednesday after a third-year post-graduation student from the Scheduled Caste community studying in the hospital’s Occupational Therapy School and Centre filed a complaint of caste-based harassment and discrimination against a few students. Earlier, a committee set up by the college had refuted the claims in their investigation.

On Monday, Sugat Bharat Padghan, 24, along with a few social workers, filed a complaint with the panel over the alleged discrimination. He also accused the hospital of trying to protect the students by providing them clearance in their in-house investigation.

Following this, the commission wrote a letter to the hospital summoning the authorised officers, including the warden of the hostel. “We have sent a summon letter. We will be investigating the matter independently. If anyone is found guilty, actions will be initiated,” said JM Abhyankar, chairman of the committee. Padghan had first sought help from the hospital when he filed a complaint of ragging and harassment with Dr Hemant Deshmukh, dean, KEM Hospital, on December 14.

“There were a few fellow students who would call me by my caste in front of others to insult me. I was also threatened with physical violence; one day, one of the students from my hostel room removed his belt to beat me up. In fact, they also threatened to throw me from the 8th floor,” Padghan told The Indian Express.

Within two days of the complaint, an in-house committee was formed at the hospital consisting of 10 members who investigated the allegations. But they overruled all the claims and labeled the matter as a “mere adjustment issue”. After this, Dr Padghan was shifted to another hostel building.

“Following all the required protocols, we investigated the matter but we couldn’t find any evidence for his claims. We have submitted the report to Maharashtra University of Health Science and the police…Now, police will look into it,” said Dr Deshmukh.

Padghan had filed a complaint of harassment in 2019 as well, stating that he had to face casteist abuse. Due to the alleged harassment, Padghan, a resident of Hingoli district, had returned to his home for two months. Upon returning, Padghan claimed the college didn’t allow him to appear for his first-year examination due to low attendance and he lost one academic year.