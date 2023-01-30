Maharashtra state board exams: ‘No relaxations from this year… students arriving late will not be allowed inside exam centres’

After a year of cancellation of exams and another year of several relaxations, the state board exams in Maharashtra, which are less than a month away, are going to be held in the conventional mode this year. Understandably, the stress levels are rising, especially for students appearing for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class XII) exams as it will be their first board exams after skipping their Class X boards during the pandemic. Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), speaks to Pallavi Smart on the board’s plans to ensure the exams are held smoothly without paper leaks, measures to control copying and new rule of no late entry.

Are there going to be any relaxations this year to ensure a smooth transition for students?

No. In fact, we are withdrawing all the relaxations offered last year such as extra time to complete papers and allowing students to appear for exams at their own schools, among others. Last year, students did not get to practise writing. And for most part of the year, the schools were closed due to the pandemic. This time, students got a full academic year for preparations. Students will be allotted exam centres as per conventional practice and no extra time will be given to complete papers. Additionally, even the practical exams beginning in the first week of February will have external examiners this year. There should not be any reason to be under stress as the question papers of board exams are set considering different types of students coming from various backgrounds.

Is there going to be any new rule?

Now, students will not be allowed late entry to exam centres. For papers scheduled at 11 am, students will not be allowed entry after 10.30 am and for papers scheduled at 3 pm, no entry will be allowed after 2.30 pm. This was introduced last year after some question papers went viral on social media around the time the exams were about to begin. This happened because question papers are given to students 10 minutes before the scheduled time of a paper to start, so that students can go through it, as per conventional practice. Last year, one candidate who entered the exam centre late was caught with an image of that day’s question paper on her mobile phone. If timings are followed strictly, such malpractices can be controlled. We are working to ensure that genuine students do not face any injustice.

The state board has appealed to people at large to provide ideas or suggestions to prevent cases of copying/cheating during exams. What is its status?

In so many years of board exams, not a single year has gone by without a case of copying/cheating and as we try to change this we sought ideas from the public at large to get various perspectives. We have received an overwhelming response. In all, 237 ideas have come our way and we are currently in the process of identifying what can be implemented without a huge financial investment and with available manpower. It will be announced later.

Can you tell us about a few ideas?

While many are technology-oriented suggestions, all are not budget-friendly. For example, CCTVs in all exam centres. While for new exam centres, we are making CCTV surveillance mandatory, the old ones are continuing as they are. Other ideas include different sets of question papers every day. Some ideas are also about counselling of students by creating awareness. It is very difficult for any candidate to fail the board exams with all the facilities available over the years, such as grace marks, combined passing among others. We have to remove the fear of failure. At the same time, dire consequences of getting caught while copying in board exams have to be made clear to students. We are planning to ask schools to hold sessions on it at the time of distributing hall-tickets. But an exact plan of action is yet to be finalised.

What is the status of mental health support provided by the board via trained counsellors?

The helpline service should begin in a few days before the commencement of exams. While there will be one helpline to guide on technical glitches regarding board exam rules, a separate list of numbers of trained counsellors will also be provided to students to discuss stress-related or any other issue they might have. In fact, we are also in the process of requesting the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to help us with another helpline dedicated to answer academic-related questions of students, if any.

The idea is to provide subject-expert help to students for last-minute preparations.