AG’s office will probe stamp duty process ‘irregularities’: Maharashtra Minister Bawankule

Minister Bawankule noted that after senior clerk Rajkumar Dahiphale from Thane district took charge as the stamp duty officer, over 941 documents were registered in just 10 days. (File)

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that a state-level investigation into alleged irregularities in stamp duty registration process within the revenue department will now be conducted by the Accountant General (AG)’s office, with a dedicated independent task force to be established for the purpose.

The minister made this announcement on Thursday in response to a question raised by Legislative Assembly member Jitendra Awhad. Member Nana Patole also raised a supplementary question during the proceedings.

Bawankule stated that the AG will conduct a thorough investigation into all “adjudication” cases that occurred across the state between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2026. He emphasised that the government will not stop at merely ordering an inquiry; an independent task force will operate under the guidance of the AG.