Maharashtra: SSC results to be declared today

This year, students will not be required to visit the state board offices for photocopy of answersheets, verification of marks or to request re-evaluation. (Representational) This year, students will not be required to visit the state board offices for photocopy of answersheets, verification of marks or to request re-evaluation. (Representational)

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education on Tuesday announced that the SSC (Class X) results of 17.65 lakh students who appeared for the exams will be declared at 1 pm on Wednesday.

This year, students will not be required to visit the state board offices for photocopy of answersheets, verification of marks or to request re-evaluation. To avoid the long queues of students in the divisional offices of the board in the wake of lockdown in the state, the board will accept applications online. The students can apply on Verification.mh-ssc.ac.in from July 30 onwards. Payment for the same will also need to be made online. The last day to apply for verification is August 8 whereas students can apply for photocopy of answersheets till August 18.

SSC exams were held from March 3 to March 21, with the last paper on March 23 (Geography) cancelled. In May-end, the marking scheme for Geography paper was announced. The board stated that the marks would be given based on average marks received in other subjects, which would then be suitably converted for the cancelled exam.

Across the nine divisional centres of MSBSHSE — Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan — 17,65,898 students registered to appear for SSC exams at a total of 4,979 examination centres. Of this, 3,91,191 lakh SSC students belonged to Mumbai division which comprises six districts — Raigad, Palghar, Thane rural, Thane City, Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

Meanwhile, HSC marksheets had not reached colleges until Tuesday. College principals clarified that the students can apply for admissions based on the online result displayed by the state board.

Meanwhile, to make degree college admissions simpler, University of Mumbai on Tuesday announced starting of a helpline — 020-6683421. The university stated that it will also be providing guidance to students through chatbot and video tutorial. This is the first time, degree college admissions have shifted fully online. So far, 2,25,525 students have registered for degree courses in affiliated colleges whereas 2,85,873 applications have been received.

To check the results, students can log onto:

http://www.mahresult.nic.in

http://www.sscresult.mkcl.org

http://www.maharashtraeducation.com

To apply for verification, revaluation and photocopy of answersheets:

Verification.mh-ssc.ac.in

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.