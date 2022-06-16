Maharashtra SSC result to be declared at 1 pm tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or class 10 result at 1 pm on June 17 (Friday). The students can view their results on http://www.mahresult.nic.in / http://www.hscresult.mkcl.org / http://hscmahresult.org.in.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made the announcement on Thursday through a video message shared on her official Twitter handle. Extending her good wishes to all students waiting for the result, Gaikwad, said: “Amid pandemic conditions, these exams were conducted very responsibly by the state board. Students too showed great determination in studies and appeared for the offline exams. Students have been eagerly waiting for the SSC result.”

The SSC exam was held smoothly this year between March 15 and April 4. A total of 16,38,964 students registered for the exam, which included 8,89,506 boys and 7,49,458 girls. In the Mumbai division alone. 37,3840 students registered for it.

After a gap of one year, the SSC exam was again held in a traditional pen-paper format this year. Due to pandemic conditions, the board exams were cancelled in Maharashtra last year and the SSC result was declared based on a formula which was a combination of internal assessment and past academic record of a student.