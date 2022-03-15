Maharashtra SSC exam begins after a year’s gap, students get additional time to read paper

With a total of 16,39,172 students, the Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination kicked-off Tuesday after a year’s gap following a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state. According to officials, examinees were given an additional 10 minutes to read the question paper. While the students were expected to be seated by 10 am, half-an-hour before the start time, they were given the question paper at 10.20 am.

This year, students are appearing for the examinations at their respective schools and in order to check malpractices, the board has appointed flying squads for surprise checks. As many as 3,73,840 students are appearing for the examinations in Mumbai.

In the ongoing HSC examination, two instances of the question papers being circulated on mobile phones had surfaced and thus, the SSC exam centres have been instructed to strictly not allow late entry (post 10.30 am) to students without consulting the respective divisional board offices.

The schools were also asked not to allow mobile phones inside the exam centres. If the flying squads catch any student with a mobile phone, the school will have to face consequences.

Officials said, all the schools are prepared to follow Covid protocol and are ensuring staggered entry of students after temperature checks and mandatory hand-sanitisation. Since students are appearing for offline examinations after a long time, the state board has taken up several student-friendly measures.

The list of measures include having your own school as your exam centre, additional time to complete writing the paper, a reduced syllabus and distributing the question papers ten minutes before the exam starts.

The last SSC examination was held in March 2020, before the outbreak of Covid-19. The 2021 board exam was cancelled due to a spike in the number of Covid and the results were declared based on internal assessment as well as marks obtained by students in previous academic years.