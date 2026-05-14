SRA officer suspended over alleged Ashok Kharat links

According to officials, the inquiry found that Bhande Patil had allegedly invested in land registered in the names of Kharat’s wife and daughter. (File Photo)

The Maharashtra government suspended a deputy collector rank officer posted with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) after a preliminary inquiry allegedly found links between him and self-styled godman Ashokkumar Kharat, who is facing multiple criminal cases involving alleged sexual exploitation, cheating and violations under the anti-superstition law.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday that officer Abhijit Bhande Patil was suspended after initial findings indicated a connection with Kharat.

“Prima facie, it has been revealed that there is a connection of Abhijit Bhande with Ashok Kharat. Hence in the preliminary enquiry, he is found guilty and hence I have ordered his suspension. The SIT report is yet to come, but the call detail records which we have received in a complaint show a connection. Till the whole inquiry is completed, he would remain under suspension,” Bawankule said.