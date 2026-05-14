SRA officer suspended over alleged Ashok Kharat links

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday that officer Abhijit Bhande Patil was suspended after initial findings indicated a connection with Kharat.

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
2 min readMumbaiMay 14, 2026 10:24 PM IST
SRA officer suspended over alleged Ashok Kharat linksAccording to officials, the inquiry found that Bhande Patil had allegedly invested in land registered in the names of Kharat’s wife and daughter. (File Photo)
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The Maharashtra government suspended a deputy collector rank officer posted with the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) after a preliminary inquiry allegedly found links between him and self-styled godman Ashokkumar Kharat, who is facing multiple criminal cases involving alleged sexual exploitation, cheating and violations under the anti-superstition law.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Wednesday that officer Abhijit Bhande Patil was suspended after initial findings indicated a connection with Kharat.

“Prima facie, it has been revealed that there is a connection of Abhijit Bhande with Ashok Kharat. Hence in the preliminary enquiry, he is found guilty and hence I have ordered his suspension. The SIT report is yet to come, but the call detail records which we have received in a complaint show a connection. Till the whole inquiry is completed, he would remain under suspension,” Bawankule said.

According to officials, the inquiry found that Bhande Patil had allegedly invested in land registered in the names of Kharat’s wife and daughter. Authorities are also examining his alleged involvement in multiple transactions linked to Kharat.

Also Read | Why Bombay HC has initiated a review of Maharashtra Slum Areas Act, 1971

Call detail records submitted along with complaints against the officer allegedly show Bhande Patil and Kharat exchanged 143 phone calls between April 4, 2025 and March 15, 2026.

Bhande Patil was serving in the SRA on deputation. On April 30, social activist Anjali Damania submitted a complaint along with supporting documents against the officer.

Following the allegations, Bhande Patil was sent back to his parent Revenue Department. However, no suspension action was taken for more than a month, prompting Damania to raise objections during a recent meeting with Bawankule.

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Kharat is currently facing multiple FIRs in Nashik and Ahilyanagar districts in connection with allegations of sexual exploitation of women, cheating and offences under the anti superstition law. A Special Investigation Team is probing the cases.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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