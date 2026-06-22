Maharashtra opens the spending taps with record Rs 97,706-crore supplementary demands

The government has also proposed an additional Rs 777 crore as share capital contribution to District Central Cooperative Banks. (RERPESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Amid concerns over Maharashtra’s rising fiscal deficit and mounting debt burden, the state government on Monday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 97,706.40 crore the highest since the Mahayuti government assumed office.

A major portion of the allocation has been earmarked for the newly announced Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme, for which the government has proposed a provision of Rs 20,552 crore. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said the scheme would cost the state Rs 36,585 crore.

The government has also proposed an additional Rs 777 crore as share capital contribution to District Central Cooperative Banks.

Fadnavis, who is also handling the Finance portfolio following the death of Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar, tabled the supplementary demands during the ongoing monsoon session.