Maharashtra to convene special Assembly session to discuss women’s quota bill

The special session in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly to discuss the amended women’s reservation bill will be convened after the state council elections on May 12. (File Photo)

Maharashtra will soon convene a special session in the state Legislative Assembly to discuss the amended women’s reservation bill, which was defeated in the Lok Sabha on April 17. The session is reportedly part of the BJP’s campaign to consolidate support for the legislation.

“The state BJP unit has been directed to aggressively campaign for the women’s quota bill through Assembly sessions, public discourse, rallies and programmes,” a highly placed source in the Maharashtra government revealed.

Accordingly, the Maharashtra government plans to convene a special session after the state council elections on May 12. The date has yet to be finalised.

“The purpose of the session is to expose the Opposition, which scuttled the women’s reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha,” a senior BJP functionary said, adding that the party was keen on consolidating its electoral base, riding on the quota plank.