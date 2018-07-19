Maharashtra: Special package by Centre to help complete irrigation projects

Drought affected Marathwada and Vidarbha regions to get financial aid.(Representational) Drought affected Marathwada and Vidarbha regions to get financial aid.(Representational)

The Union Cabinet’s Rs 3,831-crore financial assistance to Maharashtra on Wednesday will help the state complete several irrigation projects in the drought-prone districts of Vidarbha and Marathwada.

“The Centre and the state are working together to raise the finances in the ratio of 25:75 to complete the irrigation projects,” said Minister for Water Resources Girish Mahajan in the legislative assembly.

Of the Rs 15,525 crore required for the projects, the Centre has provided Rs 3,831 crore. The rest Rs 11,494 crore will be raised by the state government through NABARD.

The state government had submitted two proposals to the Centre, seeking financial help for the irrigation projects. The first related to 104 irrigation projects worth Rs 10,800 crore in Vidarbha and Marathwada. Under the Prime Minister’s Krishi Sinchan Yojna (PMKSY), the state government had sought Rs 26,000 crore for 87 projects across Maharashtra. This included irrigation projects in the rain shadow areas of Western Maharashtra. While reckoning that enhancing the irrigation potential remains the biggest challenge, Fadnavis has set a target to increase it from the current 18 per cent to 27 per cent in a timebound manner.

