SIR begins today in Maharashtra: What voters need to know when BLOs come calling

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls begins across Maharashtra today, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) set to fan out across the state for a month-long door-to-door verification exercise. As electors receive Enumeration Forms and officials seek to update voter records, questions remain over who needs to furnish documents, what information must be verified and what exactly voters should do when a BLO visits their home. Here’s a guide to the process.
What is the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?
The Special Intensive Revision, or SIR, is a statewide exercise undertaken by the Election Commission to verify electoral rolls and ensure that only eligible citizens are enrolled as voters. The exercise in Maharashtra began on June 30, and the door-to-door verification process will continue till July 29. The revision is being conducted with October 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.
Why is this exercise being conducted?
The Election Commission says the exercise is aimed at ensuring that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral roll and that no ineligible entry remains on it. It is also intended to update voter records and verify the eligibility of existing electors through a transparent process.
Article 326 of the Constitution lays down the conditions for enrolment as an elector. A person must be an Indian citizen, should have completed 18 years of age and must ordinarily reside in the Assembly Constituency where he or she seeks to be enrolled.
Who will visit homes during the verification drive?
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) appointed by the Election Commission are carrying out the house-to-house exercise. Maharashtra has deployed more than one lakh BLOs for the revision. Political parties have also appointed Booth Level Agents (BLAs) who may participate in the process.
What should voters do when a BLO visits their home?
Voters should cooperate with the BLO and verify the details recorded in the electoral roll. The BLO will provide an Enumeration Form, which has to be filled in and signed. Once completed, one copy should be handed over to the BLO while another copy should be retained for personal records. Electors may ask to see the BLO’s identity card or official credentials if they wish to confirm the officer’s identity.
Can voters check their details before the BLO arrives?
Yes. Electors can verify their details, including their name, Assembly Constituency, Part number and serial number, through the ECINET application or the Voters’ Service Portal. Information relating to parents may also be checked through these platforms.
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What if BLO finds house closed?
If BLO finds that any house is locked or closed at the time of enumeration, she/he shall slip the Enumeration Forms in the house and make at least three visits to collect filled-out Forms.
Will everyone have to submit documents?
Not necessarily. According to the Election Commission, electors whose names already appear in the electoral rolls prepared after the last intensive revision conducted between 2002 and 2004 may only need to verify their existing details and submit the Enumeration Form.
However, if details are unavailable or documentary proof is required, voters should keep at least one of the prescribed documents ready.
The Election Commission has listed 12 documents that can be used for verification. These include a birth certificate, passport, Class 10 or matriculation certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate, government or PSU employee or pensioner identity card, family register issued by a state or local authority, land or house allotment certificate issued by the government, Forest Rights certificate, proof relating to the National Register of Citizens, identity cards or certificates issued by banks, post offices, Life Insurance Corporation or government authorities before July 1, 1987, and Aadhaar.
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How long will the exercise continue?
While the distribution and collection of forms has begun from June 30, the overall Special Intensive Revision process in Maharashtra is scheduled to conclude in October 2026. Publication of draft electoral roll will be on August 5, 2026. The suggestions and objections will be received from August 5 to September 4, 2026, which will be disposed off by October 3. The final Electoral roll will be published on October 7.
What has the Election Commission advised voters to do?
The Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra, has appealed to all eligible electors to participate actively in the revision process, cooperate with Booth Level Officers during house-to-house verification and submit their Enumeration Forms within the stipulated period to ensure their names remain correctly reflected in the electoral roll.
Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues.
Expertise
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai.
Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands').
Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including:
State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana).
Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides).
Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits.
Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness
Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects.
Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission.
Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards.
Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra.
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