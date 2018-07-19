Maharashtra speaker orders suspension of cop who ‘abused’ Chhagan Bhujbal

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (File) NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (File)

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade Wednesday ordered suspension of a police officer for allegedly abusing senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

The NCP (MLA) Jitendra Awadh said, “Sub-inspector Mahaveer Jadhav of Srigonda police station in Ahmednagar district had forced himself in a local person’s house on June 8. He misbehaved with the family members, including women, and used foul language and abused Bhujbal.”

The incident evoked sharp reaction with elected members across the ruling and the opposition parties highlighting the “growing arrogance and misbehavior of the bureaucrats and police officials” across the state.

Bhujbal said, “I have never visited the village nor known the family or the police persons. I am perplexed as to why he should have abused me and harassed a family.” Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil (Congress) and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said government needs to tame such officials who are misusing their power. The Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu said, “Our party members Nagesh Patil Ashtikar and Rajesh Kshirsagar, have faced such humiliations from the officials in the past. The speaker should order their suspension too.” Senior Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil urged Speaker to taken action. The Speaker directed the government to suspend Jadhav immediately.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App