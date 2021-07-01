Maharashtra: Speaker election, how to counter Oppn discussed as CM meets ministers ahead of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the monsoon session of the state legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and senior cabinet ministers of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government met on Wednesday evening to discuss the election to the post of AssemblySpeaker and the strategy to counter the Opposition BJP, among other issues.

Sources said that all the leaders were in favour of holding the election for the post of assembly speaker in the two-day monsoon session that will commence on July 5. The cabinet meeting is likely to be held in the next few days and the government will be informed about holding the election for assembly speaker, said a minister.

Sources further said the BJP has drafted a strategy to counter the government on various issues including the Supreme Court striking down the Maratha quota and the OBC reservation in local bodies’ polls and the Covid situation in the state, among others. So, MVA leaders discussed a counter-strategy to take on the BJP, said sources.

On Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also met Thackeray and discussed various issues, including the assembly speaker’s election, in the backdrop of murmurs of increasing dissonance within the ruling MVA.