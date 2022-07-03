Speaker’s poll: Shinde, Fadnavis address joint session of BJP, Shiv Sena faction

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday addressed a joint meeting of the BJP and rebel Sena faction legislators ahead of the crucial Speaker’s elections on Sunday. While BJP has fielded Rahul Narwekar as its candidate for the election, Shiv Sena has fielded Rajan Salvi.

Addressing the legislators, Shinde asserted that the whip of state legislative leader Bharat Gogawale, who is a part of his group, will be applicable to members of his faction, and not that of Shiv Sena’s which has been reduced to a minority.

The CM said, “We have 170+ members.”

He said that Sena MLAS had faced injustice (during MVA tenure) and NCP MLAs got the maximum funds and that this won’t happen anymore.

Fadnavis assured the legislators, “The new alliance between BJP and Shinde will work for the welfare of Maharashtra.” He termed Shinde’s group as real sainiks who have upheld the torch of Hindutva.

Read | Rebel Sena MLAs set to return to Mumbai with Maharashtra CM Shinde today

The meeting was attended by 106 BJP MLAs, and 50 from the Shinde faction comprising 39 Sena rebels and 11 from small parties and Independents. Both BJP and Shinde faction issued whip to their respective members.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said, “ There is absolutely no ambiguity about numbers. We are confident to win the Speaker’s election as we have the support of 170+ members.”

Prahar Janshakti leader Bacchu Kadu said, “We are supporting Narvekar. There is no doubt about our winning the Speaker’s poll.”

Meanwhile, Shinde himself went all the way to Goa to bring rebel 50 MLAs back on Saturday. He said, “All the members are happy to return to Mumbai. Their joy is being expressed through slogans such as Jai Maharashtra.”

Also Read | Amid crisis in Sena, MNS plots road to revival

The MLAs travelled in a special chartered flight and were received by BJP vice-president Prasad Lad at the airport. Later, they were ferried to Taj President at Colaba in a luxury bus amid heavy police presence along the route.

However, despite threats issued by Shiv Sainiks last week after the revolt within the organisation, the Shinde faction faced no challenge on Saturday. Earlier, Shiv Sena president and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the sainiks to stay away from the rebels.

The Speaker’s election will be held on the first day of a special two-day session at Vidhan Bhawan beginning Sunday. On the second day, the newly elected CM will have to face a floor test to prove the majority of his government.