scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Maharashtra speaker urges CM Shinde to build guesthouse at Ayodhya for pilgrims

Rahul Narwekar asks Eknath Shinde to request Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to allot land for ‘Maharashtra Bhakta Niwas’.

Maharashtra, Rahul Narvekar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, train bureaucrats and MLAsMaharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. (Image: Facebook @rahulnarwekarbjp)

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has demanded that a guesthouse be built at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for pilgrims.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Narwekar wrote that “people from across the country and the world throng Ayodhya, where the construction of a magnificent temple of Lord Ram is in its final stages”.

A large number of devotees from Maharashtra visit Ayodhya and once the temple is ready, the number of visitors will rise, Narwekar wrote. “The Maharashtra government should take the initiative to build a state guesthouse to accommodate the pilgrims,” he wrote. A “Maharashtra Bhakta Niwas” can provide lodging and boarding for thousands of people who visit Ayodhya, he added.

Narwekar urged Shinde to request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allot land for the construction of the guesthouse at Ayodhya. He also stated that he was writing to convey the wishes of “thousands of devotees”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...Premium
‘Missing’ candidate row: On seat in question, Surat (East), AAP has faile...
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectivesPremium
India to host terror funding meet: Significance, objectives
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politicsPremium
Why the Old Pension Scheme is both bad economics and bad politics
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Amid hectic campaign schedule, Union Minister Rupala ...
More from Mumbai

The guesthouse should have all facilities to ensure a comfortable stay and good food as well as an information counter, the speaker wrote.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 06:16:08 pm
Next Story

Fugitive burglar in Tamil Nadu’s Perungalathur held

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 17: Latest News
Advertisement