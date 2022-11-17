Maharashtra speaker urges CM Shinde to build guesthouse at Ayodhya for pilgrims

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has demanded that a guesthouse be built at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, for pilgrims.

In a letter to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Narwekar wrote that “people from across the country and the world throng Ayodhya, where the construction of a magnificent temple of Lord Ram is in its final stages”.

A large number of devotees from Maharashtra visit Ayodhya and once the temple is ready, the number of visitors will rise, Narwekar wrote. “The Maharashtra government should take the initiative to build a state guesthouse to accommodate the pilgrims,” he wrote. A “Maharashtra Bhakta Niwas” can provide lodging and boarding for thousands of people who visit Ayodhya, he added.

Narwekar urged Shinde to request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allot land for the construction of the guesthouse at Ayodhya. He also stated that he was writing to convey the wishes of “thousands of devotees”.

The guesthouse should have all facilities to ensure a comfortable stay and good food as well as an information counter, the speaker wrote.