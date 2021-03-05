Maharashtra: SOPs to be implemented in all Covid centres by March 31

The Maharashtra government on Thursday said the standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be implemented in all Covid-19 centres across the state by March 31 to ensure the safety of women.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made the statement during a discussion after the issue of molestation of a woman by a doctor at a Covid-19 centre in Aurangabad city was raised in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Terming the incident “unfortunate”, Pawar said the government has taken serious cognizance of the issue.

“A preliminary inquiry into the matter has been conducted by local women medical officers. The accused doctor has been dismissed after he was prima facie found guilty of attempting to molest the woman. We will take further action based on the report after carrying out a thorough investigation,” said Pawar.

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the issue was also raised in the last Assembly session.

“I had written four letters, requesting to announce SOPs for the Covid-19 centres in terms of crimes against women. There has been no response to it. The government must take action and should announce the SOP for such centres,” he added.