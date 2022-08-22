scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Maharashtra: Soon, Rs 50-lakh insurance cover for 50,000 home guards

The insurance cover has been extended for the home guard personnel following a decision taken to open accounts for all personnel with a leading private bank.

The salary accounts of police forces across the state are opened in the same bank due to which they are entitled to insurance cover in case of death and other incidents.

THE 50,000 personnel attached with the Maharashtra Home Guards will soon have a safety net of Rs 50 lakh insurance cover in case of deaths and a Rs 20 lakh cover for serious injuries. The insurance cover has been extended for the home guard personnel following a decision taken to open accounts for all personnel with a leading private bank.

An official in the department said that since it was a voluntary force with personnel quitting frequently. In the past, salaries were deposited directly into the account of the employees. Since all the accounts were not in the same bank there was no chance to get some benefits from the banks, which they provide in case of bulk accounts.

The salary accounts of police forces across the state are opened in the same bank due to which they are entitled to insurance cover in case of death and other incidents.

BK Upadhyay, Commandant General, Home Guards said that he received several requests from personnel from across the state to provide them with insurance cover in case they met with an accident in the line of duty.

The issue was brought to the attention of the government and negotiations were held with a private bank. The bank agreed to provide insurance cover as a special case if all the accounts were opened with them even though some accounts could function as salary accounts only for a specific period due to the high attrition rate due to the force being voluntary.

“Now even home guards have death insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 20 lakh cover for serious injuries and in case of hospitalisation an amount of Rs 1,000 per day will be provided for two weeks,” an officer said.

More from Mumbai

The services of Home Guards are used by the Railways to have personnel in the ladies’ coaches at night. They are also called to assist the traffic police and local police, especially during festivals. Citizens can register as home guards and they are given a month-long training and are then ready to be deployed.

